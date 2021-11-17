New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Delhi recorded 44 new coronavirus cases and zero death while the positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Wednesday.

Fifty five patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, it said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Wife Over Suspicion of Extramarital Affair Near Tirupati; Accused Absconding.

The national capital has recorded four deaths due to the infection in November so far. Four people had succumbed to the viral disease in October and five in September.

With the new cases, the infection tally in the city climbed to 14,40,528. Of this, over 14.15 lakh patients have recovered from the disease.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Pitches for ‘One Nation, One Legislative Platform’, Says Conduct of Lawmakers Should Be in Line with Indian Values.

The death toll stands at 25,095.

According to the health bulletin, authorities conducted 59,396 tests, including 48,496 RT-PCR ones, while the rest were rapid antigen tests, the previous day.

There are 346 active cases in Delhi, down from 357 on Tuesday. Nearly 144 patients are in home isolation, down from 156 the previous day.

The number of containment zones stands at 127, an increase from 125 a day ago.

Delhi reported 44 new Covid cases on Tuesday, 16 cases and a death on Monday, 36 cases and a death on Sunday, 56 new cases n Saturday, and 62 new cases and two deaths on Friday.

In April and May, Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a massive number of lives and led to a shortage of oxygen and essential drugs in hospitals.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic.

On April 22 the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

According to the sixth sero survey, 97 per cent of the population in Delhi has developed antibodies against coronavirus as a result of a large number of people getting exposed to the virus during the second wave and robust vaccination in the capital.

All districts in the capital have a seroprevalence of more than 93 per cent. Four districts -- South, Central, Northeast and East -- have recorded a seropositivity rate of 99 per cent, 99.5 per cent, 99.7 per cent and 99.8 per cent, respectively.

Women (90.1 per cent) have a higher seropositivity rate than men (88.2 per cent). Those aged below 18 have a seropositivity rate of 88 per cent.

Ninety-five per cent of the vaccinated people who have a history of Covid infection have developed antibodies as compared to 82 per cent unvaccinated ones.

According to government data, over 2.14 crore vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi since the inoculation exercise started on January 16.

Over 80.67 lakh people have received both doses. PTI SLB

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)