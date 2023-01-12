New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): The national capital recorded five new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to a health bulletin by the Delhi government, pushing the total number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi to 23.

One person also recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours and no deaths were recorded. A total of 3,017 tests were conducted across Delhi in the last 24 hours.

A total of 622 people were administered Covid-19 vaccines in the last 24 hours, with 94 persons being administered the first dose, 121 administered 2nd dose and 407 administered the precautionary dose.

Only one Covid-19 positive patient is presently in hospital.

No deaths were reported.

The total number of active cases in India on Thursday stands at 2,309, according to data from the Union Home Ministry with 197 new cases detected in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,89,724 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and 61,680 new vaccine doses were administered.

Preparedness across the country is high as India faces a possible fourth wave of Covid-19. Recently there has been a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in India with the new variant BF.7.

Vigilance has been increased across Indian airports to detect incoming passengers of Covid-19. The Union Health Ministry has been keeping a close watch on the Covid-19 situation in India.

On Wednesday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that over 200 air passengers were found COVID-positive with BF.7 variant during the random sampling at the airports. He said that more than 15 lakh air passengers were screened for Covid-19.

"Till today, more than 15 lakh air passengers screened for Covid19. Of which more than 200 passengers were found Covid positive; their samples sent for genome sequencing showed that the BF.7 variant was found in many passengers. Our vaccines are effective against this variant," Union Health Minister had said. (ANI)

