New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Saturday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 27 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

According to meteorological department officials, the relative humidity was 73 per cent at 8.30 am.

They said the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

The department predicted generally cloudy skies with a possibility of light rain or drizzle during the day.

On Friday, the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 36 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, while the minimum was recorded at 25.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

