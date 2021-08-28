New Delhi, August 28: The National Testing Agency on Friday extended the date of the online application process for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination-2021 (JNUEE 2021). Interested candidates can now submit their applications for the JNUEE 2021 till 5 pm on August 31. Meanwhile, the fee for the entrance exam could be paid till 11:50 pm on August 31. OSSTET Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at bseodisha.ac.in.

Aspirants can apply online for the JNUEE 2021 through the official website at jnuexams.nta.ac.in. Meanwhile, the correction window will open between 1 and 3 September. The JNUEE 2021 will be conducted from September 20 to 23 for admissions into various courses at the university. GGSIPU CET Admit Cards 2021 Released for UG Courses, Candidates Can Download The Admit Cards Online at ipu.ac.in.

Here Are Steps To Download Apply For The JNUEE 2021:

Visit the official website of the university - jnuexams.nta.ac.in .

. On the home page, click on the link that reads – “JNUEE 2021 registration”.

Enter your login credentials.

Candidates should upload the required documents.

Submit the exam fee.

Click on Submit.

Save the copy of the application form and take its printout for future use.

Notably, the admit card for the JNUEE 2021 will be released on September 8. The exam will be held for three hours in two shifts from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. There will be no negative marking, and the exam papers will be English except for language papers. Earlier, the last date for applying for the JNUEE 2021 was August 27.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 28, 2021 09:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).