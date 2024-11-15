New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) The national capital on Friday registered a minimum temperature of 15.6 degree celsius, the lowest so far this season, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

Fog enveloped Delhi, accompanied by cold winds, as a daytime temperature of 30.5 degree celsius, two notches above normal, was recorded.

Meanwhile, visibility at Safdarjung was reported at 400 meters at 8.30 am with humidity levels fluctuating between 98 per cent and 70 per cent throughout the day on Friday.

The weather office has forecast smog and moderate fog for Saturday morning and evening, with clear skies expected during the day.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 30 and 15 degrees Celsius. PTI NSM

