Bengaluru, November 15: A shocking incident unfolded at Wisdom English School in Bengaluru's Vijayapura, where the principal, Usha Kiran, allegedly used a cane to physically punish a Class 5 student. The incident came to light after the student returned home with visible bruises and welts on her arms and legs, claiming that the principal had beaten her. The punishment was reportedly linked to the student's refusal to assist with tasks related to Kiran's specially-abled son, who also attends the school. Disturbed by the injuries, the student’s parents filed a complaint, leading to an investigation by the police. This has resulted in the principal's arrest after the complaint was lodged.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the student's father stated that the principal frequently asked students to help with her son's tasks, as he requires assistance due to his disability. The incident occurred after the girl and another student reportedly refused to assist with these tasks. This led Kiran to physically discipline them, allegedly using a cane on the two children. The father expressed his distress in his complaint, stating that his daughter was subjected to unnecessary violence for a refusal that should have been addressed in a more appropriate manner. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Alleges Sexual Harassment by Bicycle Rider.

The child's mother, deeply disturbed by the sight of her daughter's injuries, visited the school to seek an explanation from the staff. However, according to the report, no one at the school could provide a clear justification for the severe punishment. This lack of accountability raised further concerns regarding the school's discipline policies and the handling of children with special needs. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Finds Hidden Mobile Filming Her in Toilet of Hospital, Suspect Arrested.

The principal, Usha Kiran, later admitted in her statement that she had lost her temper upon learning that students were allegedly mistreating her son. She expressed regret over using the cane and acknowledged that she had made a mistake by not consulting the parents first. Kiran was charged under the Juvenile Justice Act and Section 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

