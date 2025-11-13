A view of red EcoSport, suspected to be linked to prime accused, Dr Umar in Delhi blast case. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Delhi Police have intensified their investigation into the deadly car blast near the Red Fort area and are searching for a Brezza vehicle, which is believed to be linked to the prime accused Dr Umar Un Nabi, officials said on Thursday.

According to police sources, the Brezza went missing and another Red EcoSport car, which was already seized by the Faridabad Police and is suspected to be in connection with the prime accused Dr Umar.

Meanwhile, Intelligence agencies on Thursday revealed a larger terror conspiracy linked to the deadly attack involving more vehicles with explosives to carry out coordinated attacks across multiple locations.

According to intelligence agency sources, the ongoing investigation has expanded after it was found that the accused had already begun work on modifying an i20 and an EcoSport vehicle for potential use in the attacks. Investigators are now examining whether other similar vehicles were being readied as part of a broader plan to execute serial blasts.

"After the i20 and EcoSport, it came to light that preparations were underway to ready 2 more old vehicles which could be fitted with explosives," an intelligence source told ANI.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Faridabad Police seized the red EcoSport DL 10 CK 0458, suspected to be linked to Dr Umar Un Nabi, the prime suspect in the Delhi blast case. The red EcoSport, suspected to be linked to Dr Umar, was found parked near Khandawali village.

Further, Investigation agencies informed that around eight suspects were allegedly preparing to execute coordinated explosions at four locations, with each pair assigned to a specific target city.

Faridabad Police have detained a man identified as Faheem, who allegedly parked the red Ford EcoSport linked to the recent Delhi blast in the Khandwali area, officials said on Thursday.

According to Intelligence Agency Sources, Faheem is a relative of the prime suspect, Dr Umar Un Nabi, and was reportedly in touch with him before the incident.

Earlier in the day, officials said that a medical student, identified as Mohammad Arif, had been detained by Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), from Kanpur, over an alleged connection to Delhi blast suspect Dr Shaheen Saeed.

Further, a joint team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Delhi Police on Thursday recovered a body part in New Lajpat Rai Market, near the blast site in the national capital, which claimed 12 lives.

The body part was taken for forensic examination to aid the ongoing investigation.

Security agencies have recovered the diaries of Delhi blast case accused Dr Umar and Dr Muzammil, which mention the dates November 8 to 12, indicating that the planning was underway for such an incident during that period, sources said.

According to the sources, the diary also contained the names of about 25 individuals, most of them hailing from Jammu and Kashmir and Faridabad.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police confirmed that the man who carried out the car blast near Red Fort was Dr Umar Un Nabi, after forensic DNA testing matched his biological sample with that of his mother on Wednesday.

On November 10, the blast near the Red Fort complex in the national capital killed 12 people and injured several others. (ANI)

