New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Delhi recorded a maximum temperature above 40 degrees Celsius for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as the city braced for yet another heatwave day. The city is currently under a yellow alert, which will remain in place till Wednesday.

Safdarjung, the city's primary weather station, recorded a high of 41 degrees Celsius, 5.9 notches above normal. The minimum temperature settled at 22.4 degrees Celsius, 2.4 notches above the season's average, according to the IMD.

Ayanagar weather station recorded 40.4 degrees Celsius, Ridge 39.8 degrees Celsius, Palam 39.6 degrees Celsius, and Lodhi Road 39.3 degrees Celsius, it said.

“Heatwave conditions were realised over Ayanagar and Safdarjung,” an IMD official said.

According to the IMD, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature in the plains touches at least 40 degrees Celsius or the temperature departs from the normal by 4.5 to 6.4 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, the IMD extended a yellow alert for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The weather department has advised residents to avoid heat exposure, wear lightweight, light-coloured and loose cotton clothes, and cover their heads with a cloth, hat or umbrella when outdoors.

Delhi recorded its first heatwave of the season on Monday, with the maximum temperature touching 40.2 degrees Celsius -- the highest so far this year.

With temperatures rising and heatwave conditions being reported in the city, the government has advised people to stay safe and take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses such as heatstroke.

An advisory issued by the Delhi health department warned that extremely hot weather, or hot winds can lead to severe health complications, especially among vulnerable groups such as children, pregnant women, the elderly, outdoor workers, and individuals with pre-existing medical conditions.

The humidity level in the capital on Tuesday fluctuated between 47 per cent and 33 per cent during the day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

For Wednesday, the weather office has forecast a partly cloudy sky. The maximum temperature will likely settle at 40 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature around 23 degrees Celsius.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'poor' category on Tuesday with a reading of 243 at 4 pm, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

