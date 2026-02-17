Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 17 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday issued transfer and posting orders of five IAS officers.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Personnel today, the orders were made on the recommendations of the Civil Services Board and approved by the Governor.

Also Read | Nigeria Investigates Temu for Possible Data Privacy Breaches.

As per the notification, Ashish Singhamar, Secretary (Digital Technologies & Governance), has been appointed Secretary to the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. He will also look after the departments of Digital Technologies and Governance, SAD, SWD, Parliamentary Affairs, Finance, Planning, and Social Justice & Empowerment. He will additionally hold the charge of Secretary (SAD, SWD, and Parliamentary Affairs), relieving Rakesh Kanwar of the additional charge of SAD, SWD, and Parliamentary Affairs.

Anindam Chaudhary, Managing Director, HPMC, Shimla, who was also holding additional charges of Managing Director, H.P. Agro Industries Corporation Ltd., Managing Director, HP Agro Industrial Packaging India Ltd., and Managing Director, General Industries Corporation, has been posted as Director (Personnel & Finance), HPSEBL, Shimla.

Also Read | Who Is Nitai Roy Chowdhury? Veteran Hindu Leader in Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman's New Cabinet.

Vinay Singh, Director, Horticulture, Himachal Pradesh, has been appointed as Managing Director, HPMC, Shimla. He will also hold the additional charge of Managing Director of H.P. Agro Industries Corporation Ltd. and Managing Director of H.P. Agro Industrial Packaging India Ltd., Shimla.

Torul S Ravish, Deputy Commissioner, Kullu, has been appointed Managing Director of H.P. State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd., Shimla. She will also hold the additional charge of Managing Director at General Industries Corporation, Shimla.

Meanwhile, Anurag Chander Sharma (HP:2016), Director (Personnel & Finance), HPSEBL, who was holding additional charge of Managing Director, HP State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd., has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kullu district. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)