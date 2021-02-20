New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Delhi recorded 152 fresh COVID-19 cases and one new fatality on Saturday, as the positivity rate dipped marginally to stand at 0.24 per cent, authorities said.

With the fresh death, the city's coronavirus toll has grown to 10,898.

According to the latest health bulletin issued by the city government Saturday, Delhi recorded 152 fresh COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate stood at 0.24 per cent, slightly lower than Friday's 0.26 per cent.

The overall infection tally in the city rose to 6,37,755 with the fresh additions, the bulletin said.

The new 152 cases came out of the 62,063 tests conducted the previous day, according to the health bulletin. The active cases tally on Saturday dropped to 1,025 from 1,053 the previous day, according to the bulletin.

The total number of tests conducted the previous day included 40,543 RT-PCR tests and 21,520 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.

The number of people under home isolation as on Saturday was 430, it said.

On Friday, 158 cases and one death were registered.

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Wednesday, the third time single-day fatality count stood nil in February.

On February 9 too, no fatality from the infection was registered in the national capital, first time this month, and after a gap of nearly nine months.

No death from COVID-19 was recorded on February 13 as well, the second time in the month when the single-day fatality count was nil.

Delhi recorded 94 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the lowest in over nine months.

