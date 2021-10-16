New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Delhi reported 21 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the Delhi government health bulletin, the total number of cases in the national capital has gone up to 14,39,358, of which 14,13,943 have recovered.

Delhi has 326 active cases. The death toll stands at 25,089 and the fatality rate is 1.74 per cent. (ANI)

