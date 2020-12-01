New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Delhi on Tuesday reported 4,006 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of cases in the national capital to 5,74,380.

According to the Delhi Health Department, the death toll due to COVID-19 has gone to 9,260 with 86 persons succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours.

The city saw 5,036 recoveries on Monday taking the total number of recovered patients to 5,33,351. Delhi has 31,769 active cases.

The department said that 58,456 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city in the last 24 hours. The cumulative positivity rate in the national capital is 9.05 per cent.

Meanwhile, India reported 31,118 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 94,62,810.

Of these, 4,35,603 are active cases, and 88,89,585 have recovered. With 482 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,37,621. (ANI)

