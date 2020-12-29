New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Delhi recorded 703 fresh COVID-19 cases and 28 new fatalities on Tuesday, as the positivity rate improved slightly to stand at 0.83 per cent, authorities said.

The infection tally in the city mounted to over 6.24 lakh and the death toll to 10,502, they said, adding over 84,000 tests were conducted the previous day.

The positivity rate on Monday was 0.98 per cent.

Barring on December 24, the daily case count in the national capital has been below the 1000-mark for the past several days.

As many as 803 cases were reported on December 21; 939 on December 22 and 871 on December 23. However, on December 24, 1,063 cases were recorded, dropping again to 758 on December 25 and 655 on December 26.

On December 27, 757 cases were recorded while on December 28, the daily cases count was 564, the lowest in the last five months.

The 703 cases on Tuesday came out the 84,889 tests conducted the previous day, including 42,863 RT-PCR tests and 42,026 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

On August 17, Delhi had recorded 787 cases, and 652 on August 16.

The active cases tally on Tuesday stood at 6,122.

The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 6,24,118.

