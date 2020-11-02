New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): Delhi reported 4,001 new COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths on Monday taking the total count of cases to 3,96,371.

The total active cases in the national capital currently stand at 33,308, while 3,56,459 people have recovered from the viral infection.

The death toll due to the disease stands at 6,604.

With 45,230 new infections in the last 24 hours, India's total COVID-19 count reached 82,29,313 on Monday. (ANI)

