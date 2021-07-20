New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Delhi residents, especially students, can receive guidance and counselling on academic, emotional and psychological issues by calling Youth helpline numbers 180011688 and 10580, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Tuesday.

"We are committed to the mental well-being of all the citizens of Delhi and are only a call away from them. Whenever a person or student feels that they are stressed or going into a state of depression, they can call the Delhi government's youth helpline," said Sisodia, who is also Delhi's Education minister.

He said the callers can get support from the counsellors of the Delhi government.

Individuals can call the helpline from 7:30 am to 8:30 pm on all working days and talk to the trained counsellors. The YUVA helpline, being run at the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), receives an average of 250-300 calls every day.

According to Delhi government officials, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the mental health of all people.

A senior government official said all citizens of Delhi can avail the youth helpline and their identity will be kept confidential.

The official said support will also be provided to students who are under stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are scared of the infection, feel uncomfortable to adjust with the changed lifestyle after COVID-19, besides those who are worried about their career or future, sit at home to study online and face difficulty in time management or are stressed because of exam results.

"Anybody who wants to get information for admission in various educational institutions or is worried or stressed about it, is feeling depressed and lonely, or getting angry very quickly, can call up the helpline to receive help," the official said, adding such individuals will be able to get free guidance and counselling from professional counsellors of the Delhi government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)