New Delhi, February 8: The Bharatiya Janata Party has crossed the majority mark in the Delhi assembly election results, as per the early trends from the Election Commission. The BJP is currently leading on 38 seats while the AAP is ahead on 27 seats. The majority mark to form the government in the national capital is 36. AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal is leading from the New Delhi seat by a vote margin of 254.

AAP candidate and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj is trailing to BJP's Shikha Roy on Greater Kailash seat by 459 votes. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is trailing to BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri on Kalkaji seat by a vote margin of 1149 votes. The BJP is also leading on the Okhla seat, considered a strong bastion of AAP's Amanatullah Khan by a vote margin of 2260. Delhi Election Result 2025: ECI Website Shows BJP Leading in 24 Seats, AAP Ahead in 6.

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai is leading from the Babarpur seat by 5602 votes while Imran Hussain is leading from Ballimaran seat by 1824 votes. Satyendra Jain is trailing to BJP's Karnail Singh from Shakur Basti seat by 2956 votes. Former AAP leader Kailash Gahlot, who joined the BJP recently has gained a comfortable lead of 2217 on the Bijwasan seat. Along with Delhi, the counting for by-elections in Uttar Pradesh's Milkipur seat and Tamil Nadu's Erode seat is also underway.

All security arrangements have been put in place. Polling for the 70-member assembly was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout recorded at 60.54 per cent. The AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the BJP is making all efforts to return to power after more than two decades in the National Capital. Most exit polls released on Wednesday gave the BJP an edge over the AAP. However, AAP leaders said that exit polls have historically underestimated the party's performance. They expressed confidence in returning to power. New Delhi Assembly Election Result 2025: AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal Regains Lead Over BJP’s Parvesh Verma With 6,442 Votes.

The BJP's campaign, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, targeted the AAP over alleged toxicity in the Yamuna River and the renovation of Arvind Kejriwal's residence as Chief Minister. The PM also used the terms "Aapda" and "Sheesh Mahal" to slam Kejriwal. Meanwhile, the AAP highlighted its "performance" in the education sector during its eleven-year tenure. Kejriwal claimed that the BJP would "stop the free education" if it came to power.

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also held rallies and targeted Kejriwal and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia for their alleged role in the Delhi excise policy "scam" case. Key constituencies include New Delhi, where AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is contesting against Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit and BJP's Parvesh Verma.

