In the latest update from the New Delhi Assembly seat, AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal has regained the lead with 6,442 votes, narrowly surpassing BJP’s Parvesh Verma, who has secured 6,099 votes, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI) website at 15 AM. Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit is trailing with 1,092 votes. Early trends had shown Kejriwal trailing Verma, especially in postal ballot votes, but the current figures reflect a shift. Vote counting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly continues as the race tightens in this high-profile contest. New Delhi Assembly Election Result 2025: AAP's Arvind Kejriwal Trails As BJP's Pravesh Verma Takes Lead in Postal Ballot Votes for Delhi Polls, Counting of Votes Underway.

Arvind Kejriwal Overtakes BJP’s Parvesh Verma in Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal Back in Lead, BJP’s Parvesh Verma Trails in Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 (Photo Credits: results.eci.gov.in)

