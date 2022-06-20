New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) The new principal commissioner-cum-divisional commissioner of the Delhi government's revenue department has allocated work related to various administrative matters to deputy commissioners at the headquarters, officials said on Monday.

Senior IAS of AGMUT cadre K R Meena took charge as the divisional commissioner after his predecessor Sanjeev Khirwar was transferred to Ladakh last month.

According to a recent revenue department order, R Menaka, DM (North) with additional charge of deputy commissioner I (HQ), will look after the work related to coordination branch including Aadhaar, sale of acid, PNDT Act, NHRC matters, CM Janta Samwad, LG listening posts and different grievance portals.

Monica Priyadarshini, DM (South) with additional charge of deputy commissioner II (HQ), will look after Covid branch, Directorate of Civil Defence, Stamp, Firms and Society Registration among other works.

The work related to Minority Affairs (including Delhi Waqf Board, Delhi State Haj Committee, Delhi Minorities Commission, Scholarship), Vigilance Branch, Central Record Room will be taken care by Bans Raj, deputy commissioner III (HQ).

Isha Khosla, DM (South East) with additional charge of deputy commissioner IV (HQ), will be handling the work related with General Administration Branch, Care Taking Branch, Accounts & Planning.

The DM (North East) with additional charge of special CEO of DDMA will be handling works related to IT Branch, including e- district, RTI & Appeal Cases, DUDA Branch (including MP/MLA-LAD, CLAD, Mohalla Sabha, Mohalla Clinics), the order stated.

