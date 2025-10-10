New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): Umar Khalid was made an accused in the North East Delhi riots 2020 larger conspiracy case by virtue of being a member of a WhatsApp group, his counsel told the Karkardooma Court in Delhi on Thursday. He added that other persons who were present during the same meeting have not been named as accused by the Delhi Police.

These submissions were made before the court during arguments on the charge.

Umar Khalid is an accused under UAPA over the alleged conspiracy of the North East Delhi riots of 2020.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai, after hearing the submissions, listed the matter for further arguments on October 14.

During arguments, Senior Advocate Tridip Pais, representing Khalid, contended that Umar Khalid has been made an accused by the police on the basis of being a member of a WhatsApp group.

However, the other similarly situated persons are not made accused by the police, he argued.

Senior Counsel during the arguements referred to a media report to claim that other persons were present in the meeting linked with the alleged Conspiracy. Though have not been accused by the Delhi Police.

It was further argued that Umar Khalid even tried to de-escalate the situation and asked not to protest. However, he did not have control over others.

On Wednesday, it was argued that he wasn't even present at the "main conspiratorial meeting" allegedly held on January 8, 2020. It is alleged that, according to the Delhi Police, on the basis of this meeting, the entire "conspiracy" was allegedly planned.

During the arguements, senior advocate Tridip Pais, counsel for Umar Khalid, had argued that the main meeting in which Umar Khalid had supposedly conspired, he was not even present in the same.

Senior advocate Pais had submitted that, according to an analysis of CDR charts, they (Accused) weren't even there at the meeting.

It was also submitted that there is no recovery from Umar Khalid, and there are no allegations of receiving or raising funds.

He also referred to the statements of protected witness Saturn during arguments. He argued that the alleged meeting was held on January 8. Umar Khalid was interrogated on May 21. His statement was recorded on September 27, after his arrest.

Delhi Police have already argued on the point of charges. Now the accused persons are arguing on the point of framing of charge. There are 18 accused persons, including Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Tahir Hussain, Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal, Gulfisha Fatima, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Safoora Jargar, Abdul Khalid Saifi, Meeran Haider, Athar Khan, Shifa Ur Rehman and others. (ANI)

