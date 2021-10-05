New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 48.12 crore for procurement, distribution and transportation of foodgrains for non-PDS beneficiaries, a move that will benefit about 40 lakh people, officials said.

In a statement, the Chief Minister's Office said it will be a "huge relief to the needy" who do not have ration cards.

The Delhi Cabinet has approved Rs 48.12 crore for procurement, distribution and transportation of foodgrains for non-PDS (non-Public Distribution System) beneficiaries, the statement said.

This decision of the cabinet will benefit about 40 lakh such beneficiaries, it added.

"The Kejriwal government has given a huge relief to the needy people who are living in Delhi and do not have ration cards. Such needy people will continue to get free ration," it said.

The Delhi government had decided on May 25 to provide free ration, with the objective of providing relief to the needy migrant workers, unorganised workers, building construction workers, domestic workers etc, who do not have ration cards, affected due to the lockdown induced by COVID-19.

A decision was taken to continue it for the time being in the Cabinet meeting held at Delhi Secretariat on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the statement said.

In the meeting, it was proposed to provide free foodgrains to non-PDS beneficiaries, keeping in mind the needs of migrant workers and economically weaker people till the pandemic continues, which was approved by the Delhi Cabinet unanimously, it said.

It was stated in the Cabinet that during the lockdown, the economically weaker sections faced a lot of difficulties, especially those who do not have ration cards, the officials said.

This includes migrant workers, unorganised workers, building and construction workers, domestic workers. Also, on May 25, it was decided by the Delhi Cabinet to provide free dry ration (foodgrains) to such needy people. As per the eligibility prescribed under the National Food Safety Act 2013, five kg of foodgrains were given free of cost to them.

Under this provision, four kg of wheat and one kg of rice are included per person per month. Due to this decision of the Cabinet, such people living in Delhi were benefited and now the number of beneficiaries has increased significantly. In addition, free foodgrains are being provided to 72.78 lakh PDS beneficiaries under regular allocation under the Act, the statement said.

With the approval of the minister of food and supplies, Delhi government, detailed guidelines were issued by the department on May 27 for the distribution of ration in view of COVID-19. For this, foodgrains were procured from the Food Corporation of India and are being distributed to the needy from June 5 through 282 identified distribution centers in Delhi, schools of the Education Department, all three municipal corporations and the NDMC, it added.

It was proposed in the Delhi Cabinet to provide foodgrains to these 40 lakh non-PDS beneficiaries living in Delhi like PDS beneficiaries, the statement said.

At the same time, registration for ration can be done by visiting Delhi government's Ration E-Coupon Corona Relief Portal. For the distribution of ration, four civil defense personnel will be deployed per distribution centre for security and compliance of the Covid protocols. It is estimated that around 100 distribution centres will be required, the statement said.

About 16,000 metric tonnes of wheat and 4,000 metric tonnes of rice would be required by the Delhi government to provide free ration to 40 lakh non-PDS beneficiaries. The Delhi government will buy this ration from the FCI, it said.

Out of the total budget of over Rs 48.12 crore, Rs 42.40 crore will be spent on the purchase of foodgrains, about Rs 2.09 crore will be spent on transportation, while about Rs 3.62 crore will be paid to civil defense employees, the statement said.

There are about 72 lakh ration card holders in Delhi, it said.

The central government has fixed a quota for every state, as to how many ration card holders will be in a specific state. While there are many people in Delhi who are poor, their cards could not be made because the city's ration quota ran out, so this decision was taken, the officials said.

