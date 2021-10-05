Lucknow, October 5: In a tragic incident, two youngsters lost their lives in a road accident in Uttar Pardesh's Dadri on Monday. The deceased, a brother-sister duo, were riding a motor cycle when a speeding truck hit their vehicle from behind, according to reports. The siblings were rushed to the hospital but were declared brought dead. The driver of the truck, involved in the accident, managed to fled the spot. A case has been registered in this regard and the police are on a look out to nab the accused driver. UP Road Accident: One Dead After Speeding Car Hits Motorcycle in Noida.

The deceased siblings, Shruti and Priyanshu, were both residents of Kemrala village in Dadri, according to a report by the Hindustan Times. The duo were travelling on a motorcycle on Monday when a speeding truck collided with it near Mihir Bhoj PG College. The locals alerted the police about the incident who reached the spot. The duo was rushed to a private hospital for treatment, however they were brought dead. The truck driver abandoned his vehicle and escaped. Uttar Pradesh Accident: 2 Killed and 24 Injured as Mini Bus Overturns on Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

SHO Dadri Police Station Pradeep Tripathi told the HT, " We have registered a case against an unknown truck driver under Section 304-A (death due to negligence) and Section 279 (rash driving) of IPC. We are scanning footage from CCTV cameras installed in nearby areas to identify the suspect. We will soon arrest him." The police are trying to locate the accused truck driver and nab him.

