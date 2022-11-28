New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): A south Delhi school on Monday received a bomb threat via an email.

According to Delhi Police, an email was received on the official email ID of Indian Public School, Sadiq Nagar, BRT road at 1:19 pm in the jurisdiction of Defence Colony police station that a bomb is on the premises of the school.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Man Beaten With Stone, Iron Rod After He Objects to Being Photographed in Ahmedabad.

The school authorities immediately informed the local police. Soon after, Delhi Police personnel, the bomb disposal squad and the dog squad rushed to the spot. The school was evacuated and a thorough search was done. But no bomb has been found.

Meanwhile, the cyber team of Delhi Police is verifying the email.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Blesses Over 1,000 Couple During Mass Marriage (See Pics).

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)