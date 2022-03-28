New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 22.2 degrees Celsius on Monday, four notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 56 per cent.

The national capital is expected to witness clear skies throughout the day. The maximum temperature will settle around 37 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Delhi had on Sunday recorded the maximum temperature of 36.8 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average.

The minimum temperature settled at 20.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, the IMD said.

