New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) BJP leaders on Tuesday accused AAP MP Raghav Chadha of "forgery" over a motion moved by him in the Rajya Sabha about a proposed select committee for the Delhi services bill and said his action warrants registration of a criminal case.

AAP leaders including Chadha's Rajya Sabha colleague Sanjay Singh hit back at the BJP and alleged that the party was spreading "lies".

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Monday announced a probe into the complaints of at least four MPs that their names were included in a proposed select committee of the House for the Delhi services bill without their consent.

The select committee was proposed by Chadha in the Upper House to examine the Delhi services bill.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said people are not surprised to see the "forgery" by the AAP in the Rajya Sabha.

"It is regrettable to see Aam Aadmi Party leaders like Sanjay Singh, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi trying to defend Chadha who was accused by several Rajya Sabha members of falsely including their names in the parliamentary proposal," he said.

Delhi BJP vice-president Kapil Mishra alleged that what Raghav Chadha did in Parliament on Tuesday was "forgery and cheating".

"A criminal case is made out against Raghav Chadha under IPC Sections 464, 467 and 471, apart from contempt of the House," Mishra said.

Delhi BJP MLA Vijender Gupta also slammed Chadha, saying, "It is no surprise that the AAP is the epitome of lies, corruption and anarchy."

"But to forge signatures of Member of Parliament in a motion moved by AAP MP Raghav Chadha has to be a record in reaching a new low," Gupta wrote on social media site X, previously called Twitter.

Delhi BJP secretary Harish Khurana questioned Chadha's motive, saying how could he propose the name of any MP for any committee without taking their consent.

The AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh claimed that any MP can propose names for the select committee without their signature.

"The BJP is spreading lies and rumours," he claimed.

AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the BJP is "cooking up a false case" against Chadha.

"Those (MPs) who said that Raghav Chadha forged their signatures, they lied because there was no signature. Breach of privilege motion action can be taken against them.

"Just like they (Centre) disqualified Rahul Gandhi by registering a false case, BJP wants to do the same with Raghav too. These people are very powerful and can do anything. But we are not afraid of them," he said.

Senior AAP leader Atishi also claimed that the BJP accusing Chadha of forgery is "an attempt to take away his Parliament membership".

Parliament on Monday passed the contentious Delhi services bill that gives the Central government control over bureaucrats in the Delhi government with the Rajya Sabha approving it with 131 votes in favour and 102 against.

