New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): A shopkeeper was allegedly assaulted in East Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area while he was returning home with his two sons, police said on Monday. Prima facie it appeared to be a property dispute, the police added.

A PCR call regarding a fire incident at a garment shop in Lakshmi Nagar was received. After receiving the call, the police team reached the shop and found out that the window panes were articles were scattered outside, said the police.

The police said after a preliminary inquiry it was found that one Ameen with his three associates had vandalised the shop. And also, the accused persons beat the complainant Khalid and his sons, Tariq Anwar and Mohd Anas, who intervened to try to protect their father. The victims were beaten with butts of a pistol and rods near the shop, the police said.

The injured were shifted to Hedgewar Hospital from the spot. The police said that it was revealed that the assailants came first at the said shop in a Motorcycle and scooty. They entered the shop forcibly and enquired about the complainant. They fired in the air, said the police.

The crime team was summoned to the spot and the crime scene was inspected. Two empty cartridges, blood samples, and other exhibits were lifted from the spot. Based on the statement of the injured Khalid a case under various sections of the IPC has been registered in Police Station Laxmi Nagar and an investigation is in progress, said the police. (ANI)

