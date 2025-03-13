New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Thursday hosted 22 students from Ladakh, who visited the assembly as part of the Student Experience in Regional Understanding (SERU) project initiated by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

The students, many of whom were visiting the capital for the first time, shared their experiences and interacted with Gupta, showcasing the spirit of unity in diversity.

Gupta, who was elected as the Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly in February, was enthusiastic about the visit. He invited the students to return, emphasizing the importance of such interactions in fostering a sense of national unity.

"22 students from Ladakh came here to visit the assembly. We had a good interaction with them. All students shared their experiences, and many students visited the capital for the first time. As part of the Student Experience in Regional Understanding (SERU) project initiated by ABVP, these students came here... This shows unity in diversity... I invite them to come here again," said Gupta.

In a post on X, Gupta gave details about the Student Experience in Regional Understanding project.

"The aim of this initiative is to familiarise students with the diverse cultural heritage of the entire India and promote local culture at the national level. The SERU programme inculcates leadership skills and a sense of nationalism in the younger generation through various events."

The SERU project aims to promote national unity and cultural understanding among students from different regions. This visit was a testament to the project's success, as the students from Ladakh got to experience the workings of the Delhi Assembly firsthand.

As the students returned to Ladakh, they carried with them memories of their visit to the Delhi Assembly and a deeper understanding of the country's diversity.

Sharing his experience, Dorje Namgyal, a student, told ANI, "This student exchange tour organised by ABVP was a great experience. We learned a lot of things. Today, we came to the Delhi Vidhan Sabha and met the Speaker, who took us on a tour of the assembly. We had a great interaction with him."

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change Bhupender Yadav met with Speaker Vijender Gupta.

In a post on X, Bhupender Yadav said, "We discussed various issues related to the development of Delhi." (ANI)

