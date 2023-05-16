New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Three persons have been arrested for allegedly assaulting Police Control Room (PCR) staff and damaging the PCR van in the Shahstri Park police station area on Monday, said Delhi police.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Abdul Khalid, Mohammad Haseen and Phool Babu.

Giving details, the police said that on Monday a call was received at around 09:49 PM regarding the assault and damage done by jhuggi dwellers to the PCR staff and van.

"Three people have been arrested for allegedly attacking a PCR van and assaulting PCR staff in the Shastri Park area yesterday. The accused have been identified as Abdul Khalid, Md. Haseen and Phool Babu. Efforts are being made to identify and arrest the remaining accused," informed North-East DCP Joy Tirkey.

"It was found that the PCR van had responded to a call regarding a fight near the petrol pump at the Shastri Park police station area. When the PCR van was leaving with some miscreants for the police station after the fight, the local residents surrounded the van and damaged it. The PCR staff were also assaulted," said the police.

"The injured staff are identified as SI Pappu Lal Meena, SI Rajkumar, and SI Robin," added the police.

The police also informed that a case, under sections 186, 353, 332, 308, 34 Indian Penal Code and 3, Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act has been registered in Shastri Park police station in this regard.

"Efforts are being made to identify and arrest the remaining accused persons," added the police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

