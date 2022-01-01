New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): On New Year's eve on Friday, Delhi Traffic Police issued 657 challans.

As per the Delhi Traffic Police, of these 657 challans, 36 were for drink and drive, and 103 were for dangerous driving.

With the surge in COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declared a "yellow alert" in Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

