New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) The Delhi Traffic Police is organising road safety month to motivate commuters to obey and follow traffic rules and regulations, officials said on Monday.

The initiative, which began on Monday, will continue till February 16, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Surendra Choudhary inaugurated a series of events from Ring Road opposite Gate No. 2 AIIMS, where the traffic staff of Defense Colony Traffic circle educated commuters, police said.

The volunteers from JK Tyres displayed cardboards with messages on road safety.

The staff from the Road Safety Cell briefed the commuters through loudspeakers, and the circle staff managed the traffic regulations and briefed them to obey traffic rules and regulations for their own safety as well as for the safety of others, said Choudhary.

Similar awareness drive was carried out in other areas of the city as well, where volunteers from an NGO also educated the traffic commuters and distributed helmets to commuters found riding without wearing a headgear, the DCP said.

