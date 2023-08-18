New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Delhi Police have arrested two people including one African national in two different cases of drug smuggling and seized some contraband worth around 35 lakh, the official said on Thursday.

According to the police, they have also recovered 60 grams of Amphetamine--worth approx. 30 Lacs in the international market and 15 grams of heroin--worth approx. 4.5 lakhs in the international market by the anti-narcotics squad and 625 grams of ganja by the staff of Sultan Puri Police Station.

In the first case, the police said that the action was taken following the ‘secret information’ received to them.

The accused has been identified as Alban John Alexandre who hails from Benin in West Africa.

“On August 16, secret information was received at Anti-Narcotics Squad, Outer District regarding an African-origin person namely John who supplies heroin in the Chander Vihar area and will be coming to supply heroin and MD in Nihal Vihar for supplying them to some unknown person. A dedicated team was constituted. The team reached the spot and a trap was laid to nab the drug supplier,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Outer Harender Singh said.

The DCP further said that after some time, an African-origin suspect was sighted who began to wait for someone.

“After waiting for about 8–10 minutes, when no one turned up to meet him, he started to leave. The raiding team acted swiftly and overpowered the suspect immediately. On verification, he was identified as Alban John Alexandre Resident of Cotonou, Benin, (West Africa),” he added.

The recovered contraband of amphetamine and heroin were seized, he said.

As per the police, during sustained interrogation, accused Alban John Alexandre disclosed that he hails from Benin in West Africa.

Police further said that the accused came to India on a medical visa for three months and was living with his African friends at Chander Vihar.

“He used to supply drugs in Chander Vihar, Nihal Vihar and Delhi/NCR area on a commission basis. He is presently staying in India illegally,” the police said.

In the second case, DCP Outer Kumar also said, “On August 16, staff of PS Sultan Puri was performing beat patrolling duty in the area and noticed a person carrying a transparent poly bag at E-3 block, near Budh Vatika. The staff acted swiftly and apprehended the suspect, who on verification was identified as Manoj resident of Sultan Puri, Delhi.”

After checking, 625 grams of ganja were recovered from his possession from the transparent poly bag.

The police further said that the accused Manoj is previously found to be involved in two other criminal cases of theft and cheating. The accused Manoj was arrested in the case and Ganja was seized, the police added. (ANI)

