New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Two persons accused of robbery were injured in an encounter with Delhi Police inside Aastha Kunj Park, near Kalkaji Temple in the national capital, police said on Sunday.

According to Delhi Police, the encounter took place at 5 am in the Aastha Kunj Park, where the two accused were shot in the leg.

Police received information about the whereabouts of the accused, after which they surrounded them. The accused fired at Special Staff Inspector RS Dagar and a Head Constable, after which police fired in retaliation and caught the accused.

The two accused, identified as Akshay and Jatin, allegedly looted an American citizen at knifepoint in the South Delhi area a few days ago.

In the early hours of Juen 26, a US citizen was robbed after being stabbed in his hand, after which he was admitted to a hospital. He was accompanied by his Indian woman friend during the time of the incident.

According to Delhi Police, several other cases of robbery have been registered against the two accused. (ANI)

