Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Sexually Abuses Minor Daughter Under Pretext of Preparing Her for ‘Post-Marriage Intimacy’ in Karnataka, Mother Denies Allegation

The minor victim, a Class 9 student, reportedly confided in the counsellor during a recent session. She claimed her mother had been harassing and assaulting her for nearly a year under the guise of preparing her for "post-marriage intimacy" with her future husband.

News Team Latestly| Jun 29, 2025 03:43 PM IST
Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Sexually Abuses Minor Daughter Under Pretext of Preparing Her for ‘Post-Marriage Intimacy’ in Karnataka, Mother Denies Allegation
Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Bengaluru, June 29: A shocking case has come to light in Bengaluru after a counsellor from a private school alerted authorities about a girl student allegedly being sexually abused by her mother. The minor victim, a Class 9 student, reportedly confided in the counsellor during a recent session. She claimed her mother had been harassing and assaulting her for nearly a year under the guise of preparing her for "post-marriage intimacy" with her future husband. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the disturbing allegations.

According to a report by The Times of India, the girl lives with her 45-year-old mother and elder sister in North Bengaluru, while her father stays separately due to marital differences. The victim alleged that the abuse was ongoing for over a year and that she had been too afraid to speak up until her recent interaction with the school counsellor. Following the revelation, the counsellor approached the police and filed a formal complaint on Saturday, June 28. Fourth of July 2025 Recipes: From Grilled Hot Dogs to Apple Pie, Prepare These Delicious Food Items To Celebrate US Independence Day (Watch Videos)

    A case was subsequently registered under the relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Acting on the complaint, a woman police officer in plain clothes, accompanied by the counsellor, visited the girl's residence to speak with her in a secure setting. The mother was then detained for questioning, during which she denied the allegations, claiming she had only scolded and beaten her daughter as part of discipline, but never sexually assaulted her. Bengaluru Shocker: Biker Suffers 12 Injuries to Skull, Dies After Tree Branch Falls on Him; Tragic Video Surfaces.

    Police sources told TOI that the girl’s elder sister was also questioned but remained evasive in her responses, raising further concerns. Police have said they are yet to officially record the victim's full statement, and a thorough investigation is underway. Authorities are treating the case with sensitivity given the nature of the allegations and the involvement of immediate family members.

    Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

    Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2025 03:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Tags:
    Bengaluru child sex abuse Child Sex Abuse Case Karnataka Sex abuse
    News

