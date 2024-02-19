New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday attended the 24th Convocation of Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies in New Delhi's Pitampura.

Dharmendra Pradhan reached the venue by taking a ride on Delhi Metro.

On the occasion, the Union Education Minister congratulated and extended best wishes to the students of the Institute and said that the world has a lot of expectations from the youth of India.

"Convocation marks the beginning of a new journey. Congratulations and best wishes to all the students of Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies who have received their degrees and gold medals at the 24th Convocation. The world has a lot of expectations from India's youth, particularly from students of distinguished institutions, like VIPS. I am sure, our students will dream, aspire and achieve big and also fulfil global expectations," Dharmendra Pradhan posted on X.

Expressing confidence, Dharmendra Pradhan said that India's youth will take forward the country's civilisational ethos for the objectives of global well-being and prosperity and that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government will always act as an enabler to realise the aspirations of youth.

"Our Amrit Peedhi is immensely talented and is aware of their duties and responsibilities. In the coming years, India will become the 3rd largest economy and also assume a leadership role in IR 4.0 and beyond. Confident that our youth will take forward our deep-rooted civilisational ethos for global well-being and prosperity. PM Narendra Modi's govt will always act as an enabler to realise youth aspirations, champion youth-led development and channel their energy for achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat," he said. (ANI)

