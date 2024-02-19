New Delhi, February 19: The government on Monday reiterated that internet platforms and social media intermediaries in India have a legal obligation to make sure that no misinformation or deepfakes find space on their respective platforms. In a post on X, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, mentioned the collaboration between the Misinformation Combat Alliance (MCA) and Meta to launch a dedicated fact-checking helpline on WhatsApp in the country.

“Use of credible fact checkers to label misinformation is good,” the minister posted. “All internet platforms/intermediaries in India have a legal obligation to ensure no misinformation/deepfakes are posted in their platforms by their users,” he added. NITI Aayog Calls to Proritise Technology and AI for Senior Care in India, Says It Is Time To Start Thinking About Special Dimensions for Senior Care.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar's Post on X About Deepfake:

Use of credible fact checkers to label misinformation is good All Internet platforms/Intermediaries in India have a legal obligation to ensure no misinformation/deep fakes are posted ln their platforms by their users#SafeTrustedInternet #IndiaTechade https://t.co/UUWWlBDrnE — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) February 19, 2024

Earlier this month, the government said it is regularly monitoring the compliance of intermediaries with the IT Rules, 2021 and the direction given in the latest advisory by the IT Ministry. Chandrasekhar said that MeitY has directed intermediary platforms that their users should be clearly communicated in clear and precise language under Rule 3(1)(b) of the IT Rules, 2021. European Commission Opens Formal Proceedings Against TikTok for Protection of Minors and Advertising Transparency.

“Intermediaries have been warned that non-compliance will lead to losing exemption from liability provided under Section 79(1) of IT Act,” he said in a reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha. On December 26, 2023, the government issued the advisory for all intermediaries.

