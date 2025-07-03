New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Delhi University has issued a notification allowing students enrolled under the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) to exit the course after completing the third year with a degree, marking a major step in the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The official notification issued on Thursday states that students who have successfully completed six semesters (three years) under the UG Curriculum Framework 2022 are eligible to exit with a three-year degree — a general degree for multi-core discipline programmes or an Honours degree for single-core disciplines.

"Students interested in availing the above option can log in to the university's student portal at https:lc.uod.ac.in and submit their intent through the designated online process," the notification reads.

It further advised students to "carefully evaluate their academic and career goals" and consult teachers and mentors before opting for the early exit.

The move comes as Delhi University prepares to launch the fourth and final year of the FYUP this August. Introduced under NEP 2020, the FYUP extends undergraduate courses from three to four years and offers multiple entry and exit options, allowing students to receive a certificate, diploma or degree after completing one, two or three years, respectively. The fourth year provides an opportunity for research specialisation.

While the new structure is intended to provide flexibility and deepen academic engagement, it has also sparked concerns over infrastructure gaps, incomplete curriculum, and a lack of preparedness among colleges and faculty.

Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, in an interview with PTI in May, acknowledged these concerns but asserted, "Facilities will be created. This is the first time the focus is on research, entrepreneurship and skill... this fourth year will be a game changer."

As the university moves forward with the transition, the latest exit option notification is expected to offer students greater autonomy and clarity in navigating their academic paths under the evolving framework of higher education.

