Delhi Metro Services Open For Public With 50% Capacity After 1.5 Months of Lockdown:

After over 1.5-month lockdown, the unlocking process begins in #Delhi as metro services open for public with 50% capacity, among other relaxations Visuals from inside metro & outside RK Ashram Marg metro station#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/PF7K9KHib3 — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)