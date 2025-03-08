New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Direct Selling Women Entrepreneurship Summit 2025, which was organized at Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday, the occasion of International Women's Day.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, he wished women from different parts of the country a Happy International Women's Day.

"Today, the women power of India is working shoulder to shoulder with men in every field. Commendable work is being done by women in many fields like the army, politics, sports, science, agriculture, education, and industry," CM Dhami said in the statement.

In a post on X about the summit, Dhami said, "Under the leadership of PM Modi, unprecedented efforts are being made towards women's empowerment. Today, women are not only making significant contributions in the fields of education, government jobs, entrepreneurship, and sports but are also leaving their mark in every field of society."

CM Dhami added that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, efforts are being made at every level for the upliftment and empowerment of the women power of the country today.

"In the last about 11 years, Jan Dhan bank accounts of more than 30 crore women were opened across the country. Along with fulfilling the pledge of making more than one crore women Lakhpati Didi through Lakhpati Didi Yojana in the country, more than 30 crore women are being empowered and made self-reliant by giving loans under Mudra Yojana," the statement from the CMO read.

The statement added that the country's Parliament has passed a law to give 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha for women's empowerment.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is also working rapidly in every field for women's empowerment. Efforts are being made to ensure their proper representation in every department by giving 30 percent horizontal reservation to the daughters of the state in government jobs. To empower women economically, loans up to Rs 5 lakh are being given to women self-help groups without interest, according to the CMO.

Under the Lakhpati Didi Yojana, more than 1 lakh women of Uttarakhand have become lakh patis. The government aims to make 1.5 lakh women Lakhpati Didis by the end of 2025.

The statement added further, "The state government is empowering women economically by making them self-reliant through various schemes like 'Sashakt Bahana Utsav Yojana' and 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Swayam Sahayata Samuhshaktikaran Yojana'." (ANI)

