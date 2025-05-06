New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) The historical Delhi Vidhan Sabha will be illuminated with red light on International Thalassaemia Day on May 8 to spread awareness about the disease, Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Tuesday.

The National Thalassaemia Welfare Society will observe International Thalassaemia Day with a special awareness event conducted in collaboration with the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Thursday, said a statement from the Assembly Secretariat.

The Vidhan Sabha will be illuminated with red light to create awareness, it said.

The event will be attended by Speaker Gupta, along with Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh and National Commission for Backward Classes Chairman Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, it said.

A conference on Thalassaemia awareness will be organised, followed by a symbolic gesture as part of the global 'Bring Thal to Light' campaign by the Thalassaemia International Federation.

"The Assembly building will be illuminated in red in the evening to raise awareness and express solidarity with thalassaemia patients around the world," the statement said.

The theme this year -- Together for Thalassaemia: Uniting Communities, Prioritising Patients -- calls for collective action in prevention, early diagnosis and sustained patient care to tackle the disease.

