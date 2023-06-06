New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): The Petition Committee of Delhi Vidhandabha has summoned IAS Ashish More on the complaint regarding allegations of land transfer fraud, an official order said.

Last year, five SDMs and one ADM namely Ajit Thakur, Harshit Jain, Devender Sharma, PC Thakur, Nagender Tripathi and Nitin Jindal were suspended for the same land transfer fraud in Jhangola Village, the order further stated.

According to the order, there is a complaint that, Ashish More used the same method to transfer the same type of land in the same Village, during his posting as DM in North Delhi in 2013. Evacuee Property belonging to Government was illegally transferred and people given Bhumidhari rights. Ashish More, IAS while being DM North District decided the appeals where illegal land transfers were made.

Earlier in this matter, the files asked by the Petition Committee have not been submitted before the Committee and seven days time is over. Now summon has issued to Ashish More for appearance before Committee, the order said.

Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and Principal Secretary-cum-Divisional Commissioner Ashwani Kumar has also been summoned by the committee in other cases. (ANI)

