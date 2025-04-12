New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to sunny Saturday morning, with the minimum temperature settling at 19.0 degrees Celsius, two notches below the seasonal average.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has, however, predicted thunderstorms and rain later in the day.

According to the IMD, the city recorded 0.7 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am on Friday and 8:30 am on Saturday.

Several other weather stations in Delhi reported light rainfall during this period.

Ayanagar received the highest amount of rainfall at 4.0 mm followed by Pitampura (2.5 mm), Palam (2.0 mm) and Ridge (1.4 mm). Safdarjung reported 0.7 mm of rain, while Lodhi Road, Pusa and Mayur Vihar each recorded 0.5 mm.

The relative humidity at 8:30 am stood at 78 per cent. The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 35 degrees Celsius later in the day.

The national capital experienced a sudden shift in weather conditions on Friday evening, as strong dust storms and gusty winds swept through the city.

The IMD issued an orange alert for Delhi-NCR, warning of adverse weather conditions likely to continue into Saturday evening.

Residents have been advised to stay indoors, secure doors and windows, and avoid unnecessary travel during adverse weather conditions.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 119 at 9 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

