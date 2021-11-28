New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Amid deteriorating air quality, the residents of the national capital woke up to shallow fog on Sunday morning with visibility in the range of 500-1000 metres only, as per the Indian Meteorological Department.

The IMD has earlier predicted that Delhi will witness shallow fog till December 1.

"No fog conditions reported at 0530 hrs IST of Today. Moderate Fog with visibility of the order of 200m reported at Lucknow and Gaya. Shallow fog with visibility in the range of 500-1000 m is being reported at Delhi," IMD tweeted today.

Meanwhile, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) on Sunday morning stood at 372 in the 'very poor' category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi today recorded a minimum temperature of 11.2 degrees Celsius (°C).

As per SAFAR, the air quality is likely to slightly improve to AQI 355 and will remain in the "very poor" category tomorrow.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Government has imposed a ban on construction and demolition activities following Supreme Court's directions. In view of an improvement in the air quality, the ban on construction and demolition activities was lifted on November 22. The ban on the entry of trucks, barring those engaged in essential services, has been extended till November 30.

However, all schools in the national capital will reopen from November 29 for all classes. (ANI)

