New Delhi, January 12: The Rouse Avenue court on Friday reserved order on cognizance of the Prosecution Complaint (Charge Sheet) filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Rs. 36 crore property case. ED has already filed a prosecution complaint (charge sheet) against accused Zeeshan Haider, his partnership firm Skypower, Javed Imam Siddiqui, Dawood Nasir and Qausar Siddiqui.

It is alleged by the ED that a property of Rs. 36 crore was purchased with ill-gotten money on the behest of AAP MLA Amanat Ullah Khan. He himself handed over Rs. 8 crore in cash. In response to a question related to the role of Amanat Ullah Khan, ED's counsel submitted that further investigation related to the role of other is going on. Waqf Board Recruitment Case: Delhi Court Extends Judicial Custody by 14 Days of Three Accused.

Special judge Rakesh Syal, after hearing the submissions of Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Manish Jain for an ED reserved order on cognizance for January 19, 2024. SPP Manish Jain submitted that the allegations in predicate offence related to irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board is how the main accused, Amanat Ullah, was involved in corrupt practices. The allegations is that Rs. 100 crore of property was misappropriated and jobs were provided to people in the Delhi Waqf Board. There is allegations of misappropriation and syphoning of funds.

It was also submitted that during the investigation of this PMLA case, ED considered the FIRs were registered earlier by the CBI, ACB and Delhi police. It was further submitted that ACB requested for investigation under PMLA against MLA and then chairperson Amanat Ullah Khan. Properties were allegedly were made at Delhi, Telengana and Uttrakhand with alleged ill-gotten money. Modi Government Decides to Take Over 123 Delhi Waqf Board Properties; Won't Allow It, Says AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan.

ACB conductedd searches at the premises owned and controlled by Hamid Ali Khan and Qausar Imam Siddiqui. Incriminating evidence and illegal weapons were recovered. During the searches, three diaries were also recovered. Qausar Imam Siddiqui was maintaining these diaries. In relation to recovery of illegal weapons, an FIR was registered at police station Jamia Nagar under the Arms Act.

It was also alleged that he purchased properties in the name of his benamidar Zeeshan Haider. SPP Jain also submitted that the diary reveals a high-value transaction between Amanat Ullah and Javed Imam Siddiqui, including the purchase of a plot measuring 1200 square yards in Tikona Park, Okhla.

This particular property was purchased for Rs. 36 crore and this transaction is supported by the diary. Rs. 8 crore in cash was handed over by Amanat Ullah. Rs. 9 crore was paid through the banking channel by accused Zeeshan and Dawood Nasir to Javed Imam Siddiqui. The court asked who was the original owner of this property. SPP Jain said that the original owner of the property is Aisha Kanwar, who bought it in 2019. It was sold to the accused, Zeeshan and Dawood, in 2021.

An agreement to sell of Rs. 36 crore was recovered from the mobile of accused. This transaction is supported by a diary, an agreement to sell and the behest of Amanat Ullah. ED submitted that this property was bought at the behest of Amanat Ullah Khan. Qausar Imam Siddiqui is the cousin and brother of Javed Imam Siddiqui.

Instead of placing the original agreement of Rs. 36 crore, another agreement of Rs. 13.40 crore was created and produced. It shows that they manipulated the front page. It is tampering with the evidence, ED's counsel argued. He also submitted that out of Rs. 36 crore, a Rs. 27 crore cash transaction is evident. It is a clear cut established against the accused persons and a fit case to summon the accused persons.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)