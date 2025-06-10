New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): As Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes 11 years in office, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta credited the Central Government for significant development and relief initiatives in Delhi over the past 11 years on Tuesday, citing achievements in healthcare, infrastructure, and welfare schemes.

Speaking to media reporters, Delhi CM said, "The situation in Delhi was different during the 11 years of the Central Government's tenure."

Citing developments in healthcare, she pointed to the performance of AIIMS. "Just look at the hospitals today. AIIMS handles 5 lakh OPD cases annually, which helps reduce the burden on Delhi's hospitals," she added.

Delhi CM also highlighted the infrastructure growth, "The central government approved a road project worth RS 1.25 lakh crore."

She further said, "The credit for the metro goes to the central government. The Centre has launched one phase after another of the metro."

She listed various schemes implemented by the central government: "Under the Mudra Yojana, loans were distributed to the people of Delhi. Under the Garib Kalyan Yojana, free ration was provided."

"1,731 colonies were regularised. Loans worth Rs 300 crore were given to 2 lakh street vendors. Rs 6,000 was provided as Kisan Samman Nidhi to 12,000 farmers," CM Gupta added.

PM Modi first took oath as the Prime Minister of India on May 26, 2014, and is serving his third consecutive term.

Marking the occasion, the Union government also released a comprehensive e-book detailing achievements across various sectors over the past 11 years. The year 2025 marks 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

The book said that these 11 years have been dedicated to bringing about inclusive, progressive, and sustainable development. "The government under Prime Minister Modi has been steadfast in its commitment to creating equity and opportunity for all citizens," it added. "PM Modi has brought the politics of development - Vikasvaad - into the mainstream, making it the focal point around which political discourse and policy action now revolve," it reads.

The book said that since assuming office in 2014, PM Modi has remained firm in his resolve to keep 'India First' in every policy formulation and action. It added that the resolve is evident in the government's handling of both external and internal security, economic management, empowerment schemes for marginalised groups, efforts at cultural conservation and so on.

The book highlighted the government's steps in handling COVID-19: "Prime Minister Modi's government has always believed in setting challenging targets and achieving them before the set deadline. This can be seen across sectors, whether it is in vaccinating the entire eligible population in record time against Covid-19, recording the nation's highest ever exports in history, in the digital revolution which is taking place across India, in achieving monumental targets for rural electrification, in building world-class infrastructure or in providing drinking water facilities across households.

"It emphasised that there has been a paradigm shift in public service delivery and the implementation of government schemes using the JAM Trinity - Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, and Mobile - in the last 11 years."In the last 11 years, there has been a paradigm shift in public service delivery and the implementation of government schemes using the JAM Trinity - Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, and Mobile. JAM Trinity is the key enabler of India's transformed and well-developed digital landscape. It has removed intermediaries and permits direct transfer of benefits into an intended beneficiary's bank account."

Emphasising the government's action for conservation of the environment, it said, "Under Prime Minister Modi, India has championed environmental protection globally, emerging as a leader of the movement. The United Nations declared June 21st as International Yoga Day, an acknowledgement of the global recognition of the heritage.

It also mentioned Operation Sindoor, describing it as a demonstration of a new India--resolute, swift, and sovereign in action. "India's assertion on the global stage has also undergone a remarkable evolution. The success of Operation SINDOOR demonstrated a new India--resolute, swift, and sovereign in action."

The book is a comprehensive compendium about India's transformation under PM Modi's "visionary leadership across fourteen facets of policymaking, ranging from infrastructure to foreign policy to social justice".

The book has 14 chapters, highlighting developmental aspects in different social, technological and educational sectors. It also noted the government's efforts to lift the marginalised class and different sections of society. (ANI)

