New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Police recovered white powder substance, wires and batteries from the Rohini Court blast site, informed the Police.

The low-intensity blast was reported inside courtroom number 102 of court on Thursday morning.

Also Read | Apple To Launch Three New Watch Models Next Year: Report.

The blast occurred inside a laptop bag, and the explosion was of low intensity, added the police.The injured person had been identified as Rajeev and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.Forensic and NSG teams are inspecting and examining the bag, added the police. The spot has been cordoned. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)