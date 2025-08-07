New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Amid the ongoing monsoon season and continuous rainfall, the water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi rose to 204.79 metres at 7 am on Thursday, crossing the warning mark of 204.50 metres and reaching the highest level of the season so far, officials said.

The rise in water level comes amid continuous rainfall during the ongoing monsoon season, which has led to flooding and waterlogging in several parts of the country. Persistent downpours have pushed river levels close to or beyond danger marks.

In Uttar Pradesh, heavy rainfall has led to a flood situation in Prayagraj district, severely affecting daily life due to waterlogging and overflowing drains.

At the same time, the water level of the River Ganga is continuously rising following heavy rainfall in Varanasi. On Saturday, the Ganga River reached close to the danger mark because heavy rains have been happening from the mountains to the plains for several days.

Floodwaters reached the top of Tulsi Ghat in Varanasi. In response to the deteriorating situation, all boats running on the Ganga have been banned. According to the Central Water Commission, the river was currently flowing at 69.98 metres on Saturday, which is very close to the 71.26-metre danger mark in Varanasi.

In Rishikesh, continuous heavy rainfall has caused the water level of the River Ganga to rise significantly at Parmarth Niketan Ashram, with water seen touching the idol of Lord Shiva at the ashram's Aarti Sthal.

While Himachal Pradesh has reported a total of 199 deaths and a cumulative loss of over Rs 1905.5 crore during the monsoon season from June 20 to August 6 this year, according to a report by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said that the death toll from June 20 to August 6, 2025, has reached 199, with 108 fatalities caused by rain-related disasters such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, and electrocutions. An additional 91 people have died in road accidents during the same period. (ANI)

