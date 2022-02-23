New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) The Delhi zoo will reopen for visitors on March 1 after remaining closed for around two months in view of a spike in coronavirus cases in the national capital, officials said on Wednesday.

An official said the zoo was closed for the public on January 4 and the link for booking tickets online on its website was disabled.

The administration has directed all section supervisors to ensure strict compliance of COVID-19 behaviour as the zoo gears up for reopening, the official said.

The zoo was reopened for visitors on August 1, 2021, more than two months after it was shut due to a rise in the number of Covid cases during the second wave of the pandemic.

Earlier, the facility was shut for visitors in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic started ravaging the country and then again in January last year amid bird flu scare.

