New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) The National Zoological Park in the capital has welcomed a newborn hippopotamus calf after a gap of four years.

The female calf was born on Monday to a nine-year-old hippopotamus, marking her the third litter.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Forecast Today, May 20: National Capital Records 41.8 Degrees Celsius, High Humidity.

The last hippo birth at the zoo took place in March 2021. "It's a significant moment for us. We've been waiting for this," said Zoo Director Sanjeet Kumar.

Currently, the calf is staying close to her mother and remains mostly underwater. "We've only managed a few glimpses so far. The baby is still under the water," Kumar added.

Also Read | Kempaiah Somashekar New Manipur HC CJ: President Appoints Karnataka HC Judge as Chief Justice of Manipur High Court.

Following the birth, the mother and calf have been moved to a separate pool, away from the rest of the herd, to ensure safety and minimise stress. The duo is being closely monitored through CCTV cameras and constant supervision by the zoo staff.

Officials said the mother is displaying healthy and protective post-birth behaviour.

With the arrival of the new calf, the total number of hippopotamuses at the Delhi Zoo has now risen to seven.

Earlier this year, the zoo also celebrated the birth of Asiatic lion cubs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)