New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Delhi's air quality continues to remain in the 'very poor' category for the eighth consecutive day on Sunday, as per the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR).

However, the overall Air Quality Index decreased from 355 on Saturday to 347 today.

Earlier on Wednesday, announcing emergency measures to reduce pollution, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that there will be 100 per cent work from home for the government departments till November 21.

Construction and demolition work has also been banned till November 21 in Delhi, while schools and other educational institutes will remain closed in the national capital until further orders, Rai had informed. (ANI)

