New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): Delhi's Air quality index (AQI), slipped back to 'very poor' from the 'severe' category on Thursday, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Delhi's overall AQI was recorded at 326 today, on the SAFAR application. However, people are still forced to breathe bad air as the dense smog-shrouded central Delhi's area.

"Pollution was there in summer also, it's just because of winters we can see it clearly now. The odd-even scheme was good, but I do not think pollution has any permanent solution," said a youngster in Delhi.

"We are facing several problems in mornings due to air pollution, however today it seems better than the last two days," said a local.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe. According to experts, the severe category affects the health of people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases.

