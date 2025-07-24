New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) In view of the conservation and restoration of the Gole Market building as a museum, vehicular movement around the area will be affected for the next six months starting July 25, according to an advisory issued on Thursday.

The extensive project which will be handled by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), includes the restoration of the iconic Gole Market building into a museum and the redevelopment of surrounding infrastructure, including the construction of a subway and a service block.

In a detailed advisory, the Delhi Traffic Police said movement between the Gole Market and Bhai Veer Singh Marg roundabout will be restricted in both directions.

However, access to Bhai Veer Singh Marg will remain available via Kali Bari Marg, GPO roundabout, and certain service lanes.

The traffic restrictions will come into effect from July 25, it said.

Authorities have warned that additional regulations and diversions may be imposed depending on ground conditions and the progress of work.

Motorists approaching from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg (Outer Connaught Circle) are advised to take a right at Gole Market roundabout and proceed via Peshwa Road or RK Ashram Marg to reach their destinations, according to the advisory.

Vehicles coming from Mandir Marg towards GPO roundabout via Gole Market are directed to use Kali Bari Marg. Heavy vehicles have been advised to take Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Road via Talkatora roundabout and vice versa, it said.

Similarly, vehicles heading from RK Ashram Marg towards GPO roundabout via Gole Market roundabout should use Panchkuian Marg, Bangla Lane, or Peshwa Road, the advisory added.

In addition to the traffic curbs, a strict parking advisory has also been issued and no vehicles will be allowed to be parked on the service lanes near Gole Market roundabout and Udyan Marg.

Improperly parked vehicles will be towed and prosecuted as per the law, it said.

Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus route modifications are also under consideration to ensure smoother public mobility during the construction period, it said.

The traffic police has also urged commuters to use public transport to reduce congestion and to avoid the affected stretch wherever possible.

Travellers heading to critical transit points such as Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi Railway Station, and ISBT terminals have been advised to plan their journeys in advance to avoid delays.

